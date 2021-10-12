Wild winds whip through Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Howling chilly winds tore through the Las Vegas valley overnight causing some damage and numerous power outages.

The National Weather Service recorded winds gusts Monday of up to 68 mph in some parts of the valley.

It was WINDY! Here's a look at some of the peak wind gusts recorded today. Did you see any wind damage? Let us know! #VegasWeather #nvwx #cawx #azwx pic.twitter.com/0oubDsTWI5 — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) October 12, 2021

As of 6 a.m., NV Energy is reporting around 400 customers without power. However at one point Monday, there were outages impacting as many as 11,000 customers.

The powerful winds brought down some trees, including this one in the KLAS-TV, Channel 8 parking lot. If you have any wind damage or downed trees, share your pictures or videos with us at pix@8newsnow.com.

The wind also caused some major delays at McCarran International Airport and caused damage at Resorts World casino when a light fixture fell on a car.

Absolute wind storm in Vegas. This light fixture just fell and smashed this Mercedes suv pic.twitter.com/NdBgQQl1GU — Brendan Murphy (@BCM11) October 12, 2021

The high wind warning expired at 5 a.m. Tuesday but it will continue to be windy with gusts up to 40 mph and keep the temperatures cooler than usual.