Traffic signal out along Decatur and US 95 (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Strong winds blew into the Las Vegas valley Tuesday evening impacting traffic during rush hour for some drivers early on.

Some damage was reported near U.S. 95 and Decatur Boulevard as two traffic lights were out leading to a four-way stop and causing a backup for drivers.

A downed power line was also reported near the Luxor resort along Las Vegas Boulevard.

As of 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Henderson reported high wind gusts at 45 mph, North Las Vegas wind gusts came in at 45 mph, and over at Harry Reid International Airport, wind gusts were recorded at 43 mph.

A downed power line was reported near Reno along Las Vegas Boulevard. (KLAS)

Wind gusts of 50 to 70+ mph are expected throughout Tuesday into Wednesday early morning.

A high wind warning has been issued until Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. when temperatures are expected to take a 15 to 20-degree dip.

A ground stop was also issued at Harry Reid Airport until 1 a.m. due to severe winds just after 6:30 which impacted some departures.