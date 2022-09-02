LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Red Rock Resorts has announced it will be closing the Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel on Tropicana and demolishing the current structures. The property is expected to close at some point next week according to Michael Britt, Red Rock Resorts Senior Vice President of Public Policy and Communications.

In a short release, Red Rock Resorts said it will be redeveloping the 20-acre site along with an adjoining 80-acres also owned by the company. Britt added that a new resort is being planned for the site, but gave no details about when it would be built or what it would be named.

Red Rock Resorts did say it “anticipates that all of its Wild Wild West Team Members will be offered employment at other Station Casinos properties.” Britt emphasized to 8 News Now that “no one at this property is losing their job, they have all been offered positions at other station resorts.”

“Development parcels of this caliber are simply not available in Las Vegas any longer,” said Scott Kreeger, President of Station Casinos. Kreeger added, “we are excited to take this first step to reposition the property for future development. Importantly, we would like to recognize and thank our Wild Wild West Team Members. We look forward to welcoming them to one of our existing properties.”