LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A government auction this week for 4,700 acres in Nevada failed to draw any bids for oil and gas exploration. That’s a big change from just a few years ago, when speculators were rushing to lease land in Nevada.

So what’s changed? Quite a bit, actually.

Biden administration policies are raising the cost of exploration through Bureau of Land Management (BLM) leases, kicking up the price from $2 per acre to a new rate of $5 per acre. Changes passed in the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year also mean more up-front fees for companies looking for oil.

“This tepid interest in new leasing suggests drillers are already sitting on the vast majority of federal land that is ever likely to produce oil,” according to the Center for Western Priorities, which describes itself as a nonpartisan conservation and advocacy organization.

Potential for production

Kate Groetzinger, spokeswoman for the center, said “The results of this sale show that offering lands with little to no potential for oil and gas production is a waste of taxpayer dollars and agency capacity, which is why we’re glad the BLM has proposed a rule that would end this practice.”

The center points out that the BLM routinely offered millions of acres of public land each year for oil and gas leases, and companies bought leases on more than 6 million acres over the course of his presidency.

“In other words, it appears the IRA’s fiscal reforms are working — now that oil and gas companies have to pay up front to nominate public land for lease and have to pay fairer rates to taxpayers once they lease that land, they’re less likely to lock up public land without ever putting it to use,” according to the center.

‘High-stakes Battleship’

Three bidders registered in the auction, but chose not to make an offer. Kirkwood Oil and Gas, a Wyoming company, was one of the registered bidders. Steve Degenfelder, land manager for Kirkwood, has a different view of Nevada’s potential.

“Nevada is a very ‘wildcat’ area. We obviously believe there are buried treasures, or we wouldn’t be out there,” he said Thursday from his office in Casper, Wyoming.

But exploration can take decades to produce a productive well, Degenfelder said. He likened exploration to a “high-stakes game of Battleship.” The difference is that each move costs millions of dollars.

The $5-per-acre fee doesn’t secure the lease. It’s just a fee for nominating land for a lease. The actual lease starts at a minimum of $10 per acre, according to Degenfelder.

And lease activity in Nevada isn’t much different from the rest of the West right now, he said. Kirkwood operates in six Rocky Mountain states.

With all the focus on renewable energy, the Biden administration policy isn’t encouraging exploration. Degenfelder said it’s difficult to put together an exploratory bid right now.

No new discoveries means oil production won’t grow and gas prices aren’t likely to come down.

‘Wild West’

A Bloomberg report in advance of the auction described it as a sign that oil and gas speculation is ending after years of exploration.

Nevada, which has no major oil fields and little proven production potential, was the Wild West for oil and gas leasing through the Obama and Trump administrations. It was a rush that was the basis for legislation now before Congress that would bar the Interior Department from leasing lands with little or no proven oil and gas potential. Bloomberg Law article

No land in Nevada has been designated for lease since 2022, according to Bloomberg. A total of 41 wells were permitted on 3.7 million acres that was leased from 2009-2018.

The next lease sale in Nevada is scheduled to take place on Dec. 5.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev.

U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) has pushed the BLM to end oil and gas speculation, and the agency announced a policy last week to prioritize leasing for lands with higher potential for production.

“The administration should be prioritizing oil and gas leasing on lands that actually have potential for development without wasting time and money on unnecessary speculation,” Masto said last week. “I’m glad to see the administration include measures I’ve long fought for to protect our public lands, and I’ll continue to push to pass my legislation into law to ensure these reforms are not undone by future generations.”

Cortez Masto has introduced the End Speculative Oil and Gas Leasing Act. She said lands with low potential should be prioritized for wildlife habitat preservation, outdoor recreation, grazing and other uses.