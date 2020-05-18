Wild weather leads to rescues at Lake Mead, Park Rangers stress caution

LAKE MEAD (KLAS) — Rescues continue at Lake Mead. Wild weather has caused safety issues for people visiting the national recreation area.

Lynde Maginio visited Boulder Beach on Sunday with her family. She used rocks to keep the tent in place.

“It’s been something else trying to hold these tents down, oh my gosh,” said Maginio, visiting from the Bay area. “Just a constant, constant chore trying to hold it down because the wind is pretty, pretty intense.”

The strong gusts have caused problems on the shore and water, but the National Park Service Rangers are staying alert.

“It can become unsafe so you have to stay close to the shore and definitely keep an eye on your kids,” said Christie Vanover, Public Affairs Officer with Lake Mead National Recreation Area. “Just a week or so ago we had 80 rescues in one day. We had 5 rescues in two hours last weekend.”

Calls for help have included people drifting away on rafts and pool floats. Rangers have also responded to capsize boats, including one last weekend with 12 people on board.

“What seemed to happen is that the winds and the waves just picked up and it overturned the boat and it was possibly over capacity with the number of people onboard,” Vanover said.

On land, flash flooding remains an issue when it rains.

“There’s a lot of washes in this area,” Vanover said. “It can be raining somewhere else and that water can flow down and really rapidly flood an area.”

Rangers recommend watching the weather and staying alert. Maginio says she is taking necessary precautions.

“The kids have their floaties and the donuts and we just really keep an eye on them,” Maginio said.

All this week is National Safe Boating Week.

Rangers’ number one recommendation is to wear a life jacket. There are stations around lake mead where you can borrow one for free.