Wild weather could cause issues for holiday travel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With Thanksgiving less than a week away, holiday travel is top of mind for most. No matter when you travel, you could be looking at some tricky times.

Several storm systems are either impacting or moving into the U.S, 55 million Americans are expected to travel 50 miles or more this coming week, and the weather could cause issues. We might not see much snow here in the valley, but wind, rain and cold could still show up next week.

“To have it around this important holiday alone is quite rare,” said 8 News Now Meteorologist Tedd Florendo. “We don’t really see it too often.”

Florendo says this could create a cluster of issues for travelers as three separate storm systems also move through the rest of the country.

“It’s not just one day of rainfall,” Florendo said. “We’re talking Wednesday, all the way through Friday timeframe with the rain and even snow in the higher terrain.”

TSA says a record breaking 26.8 million Americans will also pass through airport security in a 10-day stretch. Whether you’re sticking around town or traveling to see loved ones, it might be a mess.

“It seems to all be coming together at this horrible time when everybody is traveling,” Florendo said. “I’d just pay attention to the forecast and pack your patience and get ready for some delays.

Another tip if you’re flying this Thanksgiving holiday, you want to speed things along as you go through security. Solid foods can go in your carry-on bag, but any liquids, sprays or spreads must stay in that checked luggage.