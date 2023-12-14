LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A wild horse roundup inside the Nevada Test and Training Range concluded Thursday, and seven horses died as part of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) operation.

Four of the horses that died were put to death because they had conditions that would prevent them from surviving in the wild — three with club feet and one with no teeth. Three other sudden/acute deaths involved two horses with fractured leg bones and one with a broken neck/back. BLM said those horses were humanely euthanized.

According to information released by BLM, the seven-day roundup gathered 309 wild horses and removed 137 of them from the herd. BLM reported that 112 mares were gathered, with 109 treated with GonaCon Equine (a “population suppression” vaccine) and released back onto the range with 53 studs.

The roundup on the Nevada Wild Horse Range only allowed essential personnel because of the sensitive nature of the Nevada Test and Training Range.

The sprawling range — 1.3 million acres — is north of Las Vegas. BLM said the roundup took place near Tonopah.

“This gather was critical in the management of wild horses on the Nevada Wild Horse Range so we can keep them at an appropriate management level for the area,” Nicholas Pay, Pahrump Field Manager, said in a statement released by the BLM.

The horses removed from the range were transported to the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Ridgecrest, Calif., to be readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sales Program. Wild horses not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures where they will be humanely cared for and retain their “wild” status and protection under the 1971 Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act.