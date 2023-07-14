LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators shows a wild horse escape from a pen after being captured, limp with what appears to be a broken leg, and then getting chased by both a man on horseback and a helicopter.

A second clip shows a foal in a pen.

The first horse was shot and killed and the second horse was found dead the day after capture, according to Laura Leigh who heads “Wild Horse Education.”

Leigh calls the treatment of the wild horses caught on video abusive and is demanding that the Bureau of Land Management stop two current operations underway to capture wild horses in eastern Nevada, or at least suspend them in part due to the mid-July heat index.

“If you’re gonna remove them, remove them in the Fall and do it humanely,” Leigh said.

Both government roundups began on July 9. The BLM’s Elko and Ely offices were handling the operations.

The BLM hired a government contractor to gather and remove more than 3,100 wild horses, according to the agency’s website.

Up to 15 horses would be treated with the birth control method “GonaCon Equine” and then released back to the range, the website stated.

The BLM has continuously claimed that the wild horse population needs to be controlled to protect public lands, restore ecological balance, and “multiple-use relationship on public lands.”

Critics have argued that the government’s method of controlling the population is inhumane.

As of July 14, the BLM reported a total of six deaths and 593 wild horses captured.

Horses that survive the roundups will be transported to a facility where they will be checked by a veterinarian and prepared for adoption, according to the BLM.

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus introduced a bill in 2022 to ban the use of helicopters. In May, the “Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act” was introduced into Congress marking the first step of the legislative process.

On Friday, the day after the 8 News Now Investigators aired the video from the roundup, Rep. Titus issued the following statement:

“This latest instance of BLM mistreatment of Nevada’s wild horses is tragic. A horse with a broken leg was chased in the sweltering heat by a helicopter and had to be put down. My legislation, the Wild Horse and Burro Protection Act of 2023, would end these brutal roundup practices and more humanely manage the herds. We need to pass it now.”

Nevada has the largest population of wild horses.

The 8 News Now Investigators reached out to the Bureau of Land Management. A spokesperson for the BLM Nevada office sent the following statement:

“The BLM prioritizes the well-being and humane care of all wild horses during gather operations. The temperature and other factors are constantly monitored and reviewed throughout the day to ensure animal safety. If temperatures exceed what is healthy and safe for the animals, the BLM will pause gather operations. In addition, veterinarians are on-site to assess and monitor animal condition and consult with BLM regarding the health and well-being of the wild horses. “