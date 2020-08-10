Wild chase follows robbery in Needles; two Las Vegas suspects arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegans were arrested in Needles, California, after a robbery early Sunday morning. A third suspect led police on a 140-mile high speed chase to Barstow, where he was also arrested.

A SWAT team was called in by San Bernardino County officers following the robbery report. Three suspects kidnapped a victim at gunpoint at the Motel 6 in Needles, and demanded the victim go with them to a residence, according to a news release.

The suspects stole items from the residence and then forced the victim to go to an ATM to withdraw money.

Las Vegas residents Terra Thomas, 18, and Dantiaja Almanzor, 21, were arrested at the motel. Weapons and evidence in the robbery were found at the motel.

Jamil King-Hobbs, 24, of Barstow, left the motel prior to the SWAT team’s arrival, reportedly stealing a car and taking off west on Interstate 40.

King-Hobbs fled to Barstow, driving through neighborhoods there until he intentionally rammed a marked police car, according to San Bernardino Sheriff’s officials. King-Hobbs eventually crashed at an apartment complex and was taken into custody. Additional evidence was recovered from the stolen vehicle.

No deputies or citizens were injured during the incident.

The three suspects face various charges including robbery, kidnapping and felony evading.

King-Hobbs was booked into the Barstow jail where he is being held pending a court hearing on $250,000 bail. He is charged with residential robbery, kidnapping, felony evading, assault With a deadly weapon on a peace officer and vehicle theft.

King-Hobbs was also found to outstanding warrants for theft and battery out of San Bernardino County, along with a felony warrant out of Nevada for weapons violations.

Thomas and Almanzor were booked into the Colorado River Station jail for kidnapping with bail at $250,000 each.