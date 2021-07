LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A roundup of wild burros is being proposed near Lake Mead.

The Bureau of Land Management is looking at the desert area north of the lake, along the Arizona-Nevada line.

The agency says feral burros are stripping the land of vegetation and could die off if the population isn’t managed.

The goal is to gather most of them and put the animals up for adoption.

No date is set, but the roundup could happen as early as this fall.