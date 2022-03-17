LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wife of the man who was killed during Tuesday’s hit-and-run crash says she is devastated by the loss and furious that the person accused of causing the crash is being released from jail.

Joan Ehresmann describes the heartbreaking last few days since she was notified that her husband Steven was killed less than a block from the home they shared. The couple had been married for 27 years.

“I’m not used to not having him around. We’ve been together for so long. I’m not used to having him not around and the dog keeps looking for him,” Ehresmann tells 8 News Now. “He was on his way back from the Dollar store. He asked if I wanted to go and I said no I don’t feel like coming. He said ok and he left.”

According to North Las Vegas Police, Pedro Martinez Ocampo, 36, was speeding on Decatur in a pickup truck when he hit a car south of Gowan and killed Ehresmann’s husband Steven.



Ocampo then fled the scene but was later located and arrested, he now faces several charges including DUI, leaving the scene, and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

On Thursday morning, results from Ocampo’s blood draw were still pending at the time of his first court appearance. He is expected to be released from custody.

Ocampo’s next court date is set for Jane 16, Ehresmann says she plans on attending in place of celebrating her wedding anniversary.