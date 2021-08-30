Wife of local Afghan interpreter to arrive in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The wife of a Las Vegas man who worked as a translator for the U.S. military in Afghanistan will arrive on American soil Monday night.

Hekmat Ghawsi and Laily Ghawsi were married last year. She was awaiting the proper documents to leave Afghanistan. But when the Taliban took control of the country, it became dangerous and difficult to travel.

Ghawsi spent weeks worrying for his wife’s safety.

Last week, she was able to get on a flight out of Kabul to Kuwait. She is expected to arrive at Fort Lee in New Jersey Monday night.

Her travel was facilitated in part by Allen Medical International which continues to coordinate relief efforts for the Afghan people.

It will take several days for her to go through the process before she arrives at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas.