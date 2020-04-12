Wife of COVID-19 victim shares message with 8 News Now

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The number of coronavirus deaths in Nevada continues to grow. Each one of those numbers has a face, a name and a family — including 45-year-old Adrian Medina, a local husband and father.

Adrian’s wife, Martha Alvarez, is grieving the loss of her husband, who she says died from COVID-19 just a few days ago. She spoke with 8 News Now in hopes of sharing a plea to the public: Stay Home For Nevada.

“Everything happened so quick,” Alvarez said. “He started to get sick two weeks ago.”

Martha says for her husband Adrian, things went from bad to worse. Adrian, who was 45 and had high blood pressure and diabetes, developed a fever and severe body pain.

“They sent him to the emergency room,” Martha said.

Martha says Adrian tested positive for COVID-19 in the E.R. The doctors eventually said there was little they could do. Martha, not allowed to be beside her husband, got a call from him just days ago.

“The last words he told me were, ‘I called to tell you goodbye because I don’t know if I’m going to wake up,’ and those were the last words he told me,” Martha said.

Martha wants Adrian to be remembered as loving, friendly and selfless.

“He was a really sweet person,” Martha said. “He had a big heart.”

Now, Martha is taking her tragedy — and turning it into a meaningful message. She posted a video to Facebook, telling everyone to practice social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus. It has been shared more than 6,000 times and has around 200,000 views.

“I want the people to understand, this is really, really serious,” Martha told 8 News Now. “We have to take care of us. It’s not only a few people, it’s a lot of people getting sick, and we have to take care of that.”

Martha is urging all Nevadans to take the necessary precautions to stay safe, including wearing face coverings and staying home if possible. She does not want anyone else to go through losing a loved one.

“It’s not only me, it’s not only him, it’s everyone, everyone,” Martha said.

Martha and Adrian were married for 13 years and have three children. There is a GoFundMe page to help the family. You can find more information on that by CLICKING HERE.