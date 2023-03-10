LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The wife of a 101-year-old World War II veteran spoke with 8 News Now Friday, a week after she and her husband were hurt in a crash involving two robbery suspects.

“All of a sudden, I hear bang, bang, bang,” Sherry Muskin recalled.

Muskin shared the story Friday, recounting what she called one of the most terrifying moments of her life.

“We were overcome by everything,” she said.

Sherry and her husband, Herb Muskin, who is a decorated 101-year-old World War II veteran, were hurt on March 1 when police said a robbery suspect who was involved in a high-speed chase with officers crashed into their car.

“They hit us at 85 miles an hour,” Sherry recalled. “And that pushed our car forward and hit a pole in the front.”

Lorraine Alvarado, 32, and 29-year-old Kassandra Alvarez, who documents said were also involved in a shootout with officers, both face charges connected to the robbery.

“I don’t know what I’m doing half the day,” Muskin said. “And everything, I’m a basket case.”

While Sherry was able to walk away with just a few bumps and bruises, she said Herb broke his neck in the crash and is still recovering.

“He’s in pain all the time,” she said.

Herb Muskin (Courtesy of Drew Muskin)

Herb Muskin (Courtesy of Drew Muskin)

Herb Muskin (Courtesy of Drew Muskin)

Now, as Sherry tries to move forward from what she experienced, she wants others to be aware that anything can happen, anywhere.

“There’s a lot of crime I know of from plain people walking in the street, it’s scary,” she concluded. “I want to make people aware of what can happen if you’re not careful.”

Sherry told 8 News Now Herb was in critical condition at the time of the crash, but he has since improved.

The family has posted a GoFundMe to help with medical expenses. If you’d like to help, click here.