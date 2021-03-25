Wife arrested for allegedly shooting, killing husband

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is in custody following the death of her husband earlier this week.

On Monday, police responded to the call of a shooting at a home in the 9000 block of West Katie Avenue, near El Capitan Way. Once on the scene, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s wife — 37-year-old Emily Ikuta — was on the scene and told police her husband shot himself.

After an investigation, the LVMPD Homicide Section ruled out suicide and arrested Ikuta for open murder.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.