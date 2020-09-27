Widespread support shown for 1 October victims, survivors, first responders in virtual Vegas Strong 5K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Vegas Strong 5K race showed no lack of support this year, despite the pandemic.

As in past years, it honored the victims, survivors, families and first responders of the 1 October tragedy.

8 News Now’s very own Sherry Swensk was the emcee and welcomed all the runner’s to this year’s virtual event.

“We had over 900 people sign up and so they all came on live this morning,” Cynthia Ganey, the owner and race director of Jus Run said. “We’ve had people from 32 different states, and 200 people that registered are from out of state.”

The widespread support for the Jus Run race helps Las Vegas. Proceeds from the race stay in the community and go to various organizations such as the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center and also for the upkeep of the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden which honors the victims of the mass shooting.

“They are still healing. There are a lot of people still healing,” Ganey stressed.

This race and the Garden help keep 1 October victims’ memories alive. While everyone was running on their own, and checking-in online, Ganey said she has hopes for an in-person race for Fall 2021.