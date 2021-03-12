Wicked Spoon buffet to reopen at Cosmopolitan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan announced Friday that its Wicked Spook buffet will begin serving guests again on Thursday, March 25.

In a news release, the company explained how it will operate to ensure the safety of guests.

“The health and safety of resort guests remains of the upmost priority with strict guidelines that meet or exceed the standards set by government authorities in place. Reservations are encouraged in advance, with dining limited to two hours per party. Social distancing will be strictly enforced, where guests will be offered their selected dishes of choice.”

The Wicked Spoon offers breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and includes bottomless beverages.

In recent months, some other resorts have considered whether to offer buffets. Caesars Entertainment said it will no longer be doing buffets because it has not been profitable for the company.