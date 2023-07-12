LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Artwork at Hoover Dam is a treasure of Nevada’s heritage, and a memory for millions of tourists who visit the dam each year.

But a restoration project that has stalled is a threat to Monument Plaza, and particularly to the “Star Map” created for the dam by Norwegian sculptor Oskar J. W. Hansen.

The intricate map marks the precise moment in time when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt dedicated the Hoover Dam on Sept. 30, 1935. It’s based on a 26,000-year “clock” tracking the “precession of the equinoxes.” The Star Map shows the alignments of the stars at the time FDR dedicated the dam, and includes references to other significant moments in human history.

Oskar J.W. Hansen laying out the axial precession at Hoover Dam. (Image courtesy of US Bureau of Reclamation)

The detail in the map required Hansen and others — The Smithsonian, the U.S. Naval Observatory and Harvard University — to perform a quarter-million astronomical calculations just to get the alignment correct.

And now, bureaucratic red tape has the restoration project tied in knots. That’s how Aaron Street sees it. He’s the founder of the Oskar J.W. Hansen Archives, a project that began because the winged statues at the dam inspired Street more than a decade ago.

Street is heading up a “Save the Star Map” campaign. Find more information at https://oskarjwhansen.org/news/save-the-star-map.

The Winged Figure statues at Monument Plaza. (Photo courtesy: Aaron Street)

“The idea that 90 years ago, we could build things like that ahead of time and under budget — and make them beautiful — and 90 years later, his artwork celebrating that fact is gone because we’re stuck on contract change order negotiations just feels tragic,” Street told 8NewsNow.com on Wednesday.

“The whole point of Hoover Dam is that we’re really good at solving problems when we choose to, and there is no way that foreseen change orders are an intractible problem in 2023,” Street said during a Zoom interview from his home in southern Minnesota.

Looking for answers

Street said he is reluctant to cast blame “because it doesn’t really matter at the end of the day.” He said it’s time for the people responsible for the project to get it done.

The restoration was supposed to be finished for a reopening of Monument Plaza in March 2023.

The plaza closed when the pandemic hit, and contractors were hired by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in early 2022, according to Street. The “Winged Figures” were sandblasted and given a protective coating. But the Star Map was more complicated.

A section of the “Star Map” during the restoration process. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

Artwork that was part of the “Star Map” in Monument Plaza at Hoover Dam. (KLAS)

Winged Figure statues at Monument Plaza at Hoover Dam. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

A Winged Figure statue before the restoration project. (KLAS)

A sign describes the work involved in restoration work at Monument Plaza at Hoover Dam. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

A piece of the Star Map removed as part of the restoration project. (Courtesy Aaron Street)

One of the historical documents used for the Star Map. (Courtesy U.S. Bureau of Reclamation)

To correct drainage problems under the map that damaged the sculpture and caused it to buckle. Repairs “required the complete demolition of the existing terrazzo so a new drainage system could be built underneath, and new terrazzo installed,” according to a Monday news release from Street’s organization.

“No meaningful work has been done on the stalled project since last November and it is nearing a full year that Hoover Dam has been without the Star Map,” according to the release.

“Multiple emails to the government’s project manager have gone unanswered. The contractor hired by the government to run the project has been virtually shut down for the last six months, unable to work on this or any other projects until the government approves a new plan to move forward,” the release said.

The Bureau of Reclamation is currently working on a response to 8NewsNow.com’s request for comment.

The Star Map

To appreciate the complexity of Hansen’s Star Map, think about time in a different way. The calendar we use every day is based on the orbits of Earth and the moon. Days are defined by the Earth’s rotation.

The 26,000-year clock Hansen based the map on uses the Earth’s position relative to other stars to define time.

The “precession of equinoxes” involves the alignment of the Earth’s axis — which isn’t perfect in the first place, with a predictable wobble. The North Star, which we think of as a constant, changes over time as the wobble alters our perspective. The precision of the work to define a moment in time by the alignment of stars is no small feat.

For more on how the map works, see “The 26,000-Year Astronomical Monument Hidden in Plain Sight,” an article on Medium by Alexander Rose. The article includes Rose’s personal photos of the plaza.

Immediate impact

Street first became aware of Hansen’s work on a visit to the dam more than a decade ago.

“Like millions of people before me, the first time I saw his winged figure statues there I was just struck by them and drawn in by the symbolism and the construction of them,” Street said.

About 7 million tourists visit the dam each year.

“And Hoover Dam itself is such a remarkable place that it’s one of the pinnacles of engineering achievement and yet, the people involved in its construction also decided to make it beautiful,” he said.

The art and the dam combine to create a “magical and remarkable” impact that still inspires Street.

When the pandemic hit and he had to set up a home office for Zoom calls, Street made sure he placed a poster of the statues in the background.

Oskar J.W. Hansen next to the completed axial precession layout before the terrazzo was laid in. (Image courtesy of US Bureau of Reclamation)

“It was only then in 2020, that I Googled Oskar Hansen for the first time. And that sucked me in to what’s now been a three-year-long rabbit hole where I have become the world’s leading expert on him,” Street said.

“I have reunited lost family members, discovered missing artwork and now hopefully helping to do my little part in preserving his Hoover Dam art that started the whole thing in the first place.”

The sense of urgency has grown.

“Time is of the essence,” Street said. “The longer this remains unresolved, the higher the risk of Oskar’s significant artwork being lost forever. We owe it to future generations to preserve and restore this masterpiece to its original glory.”