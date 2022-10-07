LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It is a common belief around the world that anything goes in Las Vegas, including prostitution. The reason for this is mainly because prostitution is legal in the state of Nevada, but not legal in all counties in Nevada.

Out of Nevada’s 17 counties, prostitution is technically legal in 10 of them. Of those 10 only six allow the practice to happen within any municipality, town, or city.

Chicken Ranch brothel in Pahrump, NV. (KLAS)

Under Nevada state law, any county with a population of up to 700,000, as of the last decennial census is allowed to license brothels if it chooses. Incorporated towns and cities in counties that allow prostitution may regulate the trade further or prohibit it altogether.

Las Vegas is in Clark County and as of 2020 had a population of well over 2 million. This alone blocks the legalization of prostitution in Las Vegas.

Signs for Dennis Hof’s Love Ranch Las Vegas brothel are shown on October 14, 2015 in Crystal, Nevada. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Clark County’s neighbor Nye County, however, has a population of around 50,000 and allows brothels to operate legally.