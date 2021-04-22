Why not recycle? On Earth Day, answers to the reasons you’ve avoided starting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What’s stopping you from recycling more?

The answers are the same for many Las Vegans who responded to a OnePoll survey conducted for Republic Services. The November 2020 survey included 2,250 Americans, but responses from the Las Vegas valley showed common threads:

Part of the answer is “thinking outside the bin,” according to Republic Services, the Las Vegas valley’s waste disposal company and the “face” of recycling for most people.

Jeremy Walters, community relations manager for Republic, understands the challenges residents see in recycling, but he also has some suggestions to get people to take that first step.

If you do it right, recyclables don’t have to be stored like garbage.

It’s important to rinse out food and keep things dry. In fact, that’s one of the phrases to remember: “Empty. Clean. Dry.” Republic Services has even trademarked the phrase.

Related Content Cutting confusion: Three simple guidelines for recycling decisions

When recyclables meet that standard, they can go somewhere besides “the other trash can.” Walters suggests smaller bins or even a wicker basket that could be stored in a pantry or a closet — anywhere that fits your space.

But there’s one thing to remember: don’t bag it. Republic Services emphasizes the importance of never bagging recyclables. And those plastic grocery bags? Those belong in the trash.

Some residents — especially apartment dwellers — might not have a place to drop off recyclables. Because the Republic Services program is completely voluntary, not every apartment complex takes part.

“We have two public drop-off areas for complexes that do not have recycling services, and UNLV offers a drive-up and drop-off area for recyclables as well,” Walters said.

It could be an opportunity to bring it up with your property manager. Maybe other residents feel the same way, and you can work together to find a solution that works for the community.

For more information about general recycling questions, go to:

Walters notes that this is a national website that doesn’t include information about recycling glass. Republic Services does recycle glass.