LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – On this, World Aids Day experts in the medical and technology field are meeting with leaders at the White House, to end HIV.

They say artificial intelligence is going to help. CEO and founder Ramin Bastani of Healthvana – a technology company that helps healthcare providers and clinics manage and communicate with their patients, has been delivering 50 million health records to patients, including Nevada, successfully for years.

They also work with the largest HIV organization in the world.

For World Aids Day, Bastani was at the White House, “the main premise of what we’re going to be presenting is: can generative AI help end HIV and the answer is yes,” he said.

He also recommended thinking of it as a personalized concierge for your health.

It is technology created to where you can get answers to your questions 24/7, in any language.

“It knows about your health history, that’s what’s great about your AI part, again with your permission it can understand when you were last in and did you test positive, have you missed picking up a prescription, all that will be taken into context,” he explained. “If you want to ask a question, if you want to make an appointment you can make it right there.”

The technology will roll out in the coming days and be available in Nevada in the coming months.