LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Educators and community members rallying throughout the summer and into the fall say they have achieved their goals. A new contract with a 10 percent raise for teachers, with an 8 percent raise promised in 2024, was agreed upon Wednesday.

Some teachers, however, have expressed frustration at the length of time taken to come to an agreement. “Why did it take this long,” Leonard Lither, a Clark County School District teacher, asked.

Lither said he is glad for the salary increase for teachers, saying many educators were struggling to pay bills. “Even if it was just me with my two children […] I could not afford to live in even an apartment in a safe part of town and drive a good car,” he said.

For her part, Nevada PTA President Kali Fox Miller expressed relief, saying, “We are extremely excited for our teachers. Teachers are a strong part of the PTA, and we are so happy to see them get a great resolution.”

Miller said she was pleased to see teachers from Title I schools receive more pay. Title I schools offer programs and services “to help economically disadvantaged students to succeed.” “Things like teacher deficiencies, children who need free and reduced lunch, and extra programs are more important at Title 1 schools than any other school,” she said.

Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara credits the salary increases to Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo. Some in education, however, believe the superintendent is taking too much credit.

“Why is the superintendent acting like he did such an amazing job,” Lither asked aloud.