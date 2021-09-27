Who’s enforcing mask mandates at local events?

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a busy weekend for sporting events and concerts around Southern Nevada. Although masks are required at most indoor events, many fans were spotted without them.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety & Health Administration is tasked with enforcing workplace mandates, including COVID-related matters.

Over the weekend, Las Vegas hosted UFC fights and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, the Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, and the South Point 400 at the speedway.

According to T-Mobile Arena’s website, masks are required for all guests and employees inside public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Allegiant Stadium requires fans ages 12 and older to provide proof of COVID vaccination and does not require face coverings while inside.

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway, most of the seating areas are outdoors, meaning fans do not need masks. However, fans in indoor areas, such as the clubhouse and suites, must wear masks.

OSHA and Clark County should know in about a week if there were any official complaints filed at any of the weekend events.