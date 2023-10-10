LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whole Foods Market, the nation’s leading retailer of natural and organic foods, will serve as a catalyst for the expansion of Downtown Summerlin after Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. announced the addition to the community.

Downtown Summerlin has entered a new chapter of dynamic growth, with additional office, inline retail, and multifamily housing options planned for the new retail center to be anchored by Whole Foods Market.

Residents near Downtown Summerlin, including the luxury apartment communities of Tanager, Tanager Echo, Constellation, and adjacent neighborhoods, will enjoy pedestrian connectivity to Whole Foods Market with an interior trail system as well as access to electric vehicle charging stations.

“Whole Foods Market is known for its standards of excellence and being an industry leader when it comes to natural and organic foods, and we believe it is an ideal addition to the Summerlin community,” said Frank Stephan, President of the Nevada Region for Howard Hughes.

The Whole Foods Market in Downtown Summerlin is welcomed as the fourth location within the Howard Hughes portfolio, following openings in Downtown Columbia in Maryland in 2014, The Woodlands in Texas in 2015, and Ward Village in Honolulu in 2018.

Construction commenced in September with core and shell completion for the new retail center slated for Fall 2024, at which time Howard Hughes will turn spaces over to tenants for buildouts.