Who will win the battle for the Fremont Cannon?

RENO, Nev. (KLAS) — The Fremont Cannon, known as the prized trophy for UNLV Rebels and UNR’s Wolf Pack may or may not be changing colors today.

UNLV football will face off against the University of Nevada, Reno’s football team at Mackay Stadium in Reno to decide the cannon’s home for the next year.

Kick off is at 12 p.m. at Mackay Stadium in Reno, Nev.

In 2018, UNLV beat UNR and painted the cannon bright red.

The rivalry game tends to bring out fans from both southern and northern Nevada and provides a usually intense game for both teams.

This game is also significant in that it is Tony Sanchez’s last game coaching the Rebels. UNLV Athletics announced last week that it will part ways with head football coach Tony Sanchez at the end of this season.