LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are trying to determine if the registered owner of a car was driving when it rammed into landscape boulders Thursday south of the Strip because the next day he died at a hospital with injuries sustained in a motor vehicle crash.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said in a news release the car’s owner, a Mesa, Arizona, man, 41, died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center on Friday. The Clark County Office of the Coroner learned from the hospital that the man was being treated for injuries he got in a crash, according to a news release from Metro.

The driver bolted from the scene Thursday, leaving a 2017 Subaru Impreza perched on large landscape boulders on Frank Sinatra Drive, south of West Russell Road, just before 3 p.m., according to a news release.

Later Thursday, the Arizona man was taken first to the emergency room at Southern Hills Hospital & Medical Center with abdominal pain and then to Sunrise “for a higher level of care,” police said.

He died Friday at the hospital, according to the release. Police said the man “has not been confirmed as the driver of the Subaru at the time of the collision.” The man’s identity is pending family notification.

The crash is under investigation Metro’s collision investigation section.