WHO gets free ads on Facebook to fight off misinformation about coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS/AP) — Facebook will allow the World Health Organization to advertise for free to help fight the spread of misinformation about coronavirus.

According to a Facebook post from Mark Zuckerberg, the social media company has been working with health authorities to make sure everyone has access to “credible and accurate” information about the virus.

WHO is also reporting about 3.4% of people known to have the new coronavirus have died so far. That’s a higher death rate than flu, but far lower than the new virus’ infamous cousin, SARS.

It’s too early to know if the death rate really is that high — because as cases pop up in new places, the first to get counted are the sickest. Health authorities will have to get a better handle on how many people have mild cases of COVID-19. And they think a lot of those people are going uncounted right now.