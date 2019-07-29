Who are the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY (KRON) — Three people were killed in a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting Sunday evening.

Police confirmed the ages and genders of the victims Monday morning in a media briefing:

6-year-old boy, Stephen Romero

13-year-old girl

Man in his 20’s

The family of the 6-year-old boy confirmed his identity to KRON4 Sunday night.

Romero’s grandmother, Maribel Romero, said he was “always kind, happy and, you know, playful.”

“This is really hard, there’s no words to describe (it),” she said. “He was such a happy kid, I don’t think that this is fair.”

The identities of the other two victims who were killed have not yet been released.

Police were able to shoot and kill the gunman within a minute of him opening fire on the crowd.

The shooting left multiple people injured.

According to Joy Alexiou, the public information officer for the Santa Clara County Health System, a total of 19 victims were treated at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and St. Louise Hospital.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center still has five patients in their care.

One patient is listed in serious condition, one in critical condition, and one in fair condition. The other two requested not to have any information be released about them.

St. Louise Hospital no longer has any patients from this incident. One of the victims taken to St. Louise was pronounced dead.

Between the two hospitals, 11 patients had gunshot wounds and eight were injured with non-gunshot related wounds.

Alexiou explains that the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center is a Level 1 trauma center and was well prepared for dealing with the shooting victims.

The 19 patients treated at these centers range from age 12 to 69-years-old.

No other information about the victims has been released other than their condition at this time.

The exact number of people who were injured remains unclear as some were taken to other hospitals or trauma centers.

Authorities are still working to determine what the gunman’s motive was.

Counseling support is being offered at Live Oaks School in Morgan Hill and Christopher School in Gilroy.

For other counseling support, you can call 1-800-704-7900.

Check back for updates as this story develops