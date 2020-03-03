Whitney Houston hologram concert coming to Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Whitney Houston hologram concert is scheduled to make its North American debut with an extended residency at Flamingo Las Vegas in April.

‘An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram’ concert opens in Las Vegas on April 14 following a successful 24-city premiere tour across Europe.

The innovative hologram concert experience features the voice of one of the world’s greatest entertainers and her likeness by holographic projection.

Rendering courtesy: BASE Hologram

Produced and created by BASE Hologram in partnership with The Estate of Whitney Houston and in association with GFour Productions, ‘An Evening With Whitney’ is presented through state-of-the-art, proprietary holographic technology that creates a “breathtakingly convincing hologram of the late, great American superstar

‘An Evening With Whitney’ takes audiences on a musical journey through Houston’s storied career using theatrical stagecraft paired with a live five-piece band, backup singers and dancers all set to digitally-remastered arrangements of Whitney’s biggest hits and fan favorites, including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “The Greatest Love of All”.

“In 2011, Whitney and I discussed her idea of an intimate, unplugged concert tour. It was a project we called ‘Whitney Unplugged’ or ‘An Evening with Whitney,” said Pat Houston, Whitney’s former Manager and President and CEO of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston.

“While Whitney’s no longer with us, her voice and legacy will live on with us forever. ‘An Evening With Whitney’ is another chance for us to relive and celebrate the talent that we were so lucky to receive for more than three decades and we’re excited to bring this cutting-edge musical experience to the fans who supported the pop culture phenomenon that was Whitney Houston because they deserve nothing less,” added Pat Houston

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries,” said Brian Becker, Chairman & CEO, BASE Entertainment and BASE Hologram.

“What we are creating here is a new theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic. This collaboration of art, live entertainment, and technology enable us all to celebrate and extend Whitney’s legacy with BASE Hologram providing audiences with the unique opportunity to experience her incredible art in a new and innovative way,” added Becker.

Rendering courtesy: BASE Hologram

A dress rehearsal for the Whitney Houston hologram tour, which opens tonight at City Hall in Sheffield, before embarking on a international tour. Rendering courtesy: BASE Hologram

The Christian Science Monitor commended the production’s creative efforts that illuminated the experience, sharing “Groundbreaking technology – and a dedicated team of stylists, choreographers, and audio engineers – will allow fans to experience the late singer’s dream of an ‘unplugged’ tour.”

‘An Evening With Whitney’ is helmed by acclaimed choreographer Fatima Robinson (“Dreamgirls,” “The Academy Awards”). Robinson is known for her work choreographing massive events including Super Bowl halftime, Grammy, and Oscars award show performances as well as directing multiple award-winning music videos with artists such as Rihanna, Kanye West, and Mary J. Blige.

Robinson also worked directly with Whitney on several occasions, including on the music videos for “I’m Every Woman,” “My Name’s Not Susan”.

“Whitney was a musical trailblazer and I’m extremely honored to have this opportunity to help craft this show in her honor,” said Robinson.

The only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 hits, the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 Album Charts at #1 and the only artist with eight consecutive multi-platinum albums, Whitney Houston redefined what it meant to be an iconic superstar.

Certified by The Guinness World Records as “The Most Awarded Female Artist of All Time” with more than 400 awards, including six Grammys, 22 American Music Awards, 16 Billboard Music Awards, two Emmy nominations, and one win, Houston also had success on the big screen with starring roles in “The Bodyguard,” “Waiting To Exhale” and “The Preacher’s Wife.”

“There is a reason why it is so hard to cover a Whitney Houston track, she really was one-of-a-kind,” said Marty Tudor, BASE Hologram CEO of Production and Executive Producer of the show.

“What we are doing with this show is celebrating her incredible life and to do that we have to get every detail right. It would be a disservice to her, her family and her fans if we weren’t anything other 100% authentic. We are privileged to have been entrusted with this responsibility and hope audiences are able to come, enjoy and get lost in the music of the industry’s most talented performers,” added Tudor.

Tickets ranging from $39 to $99 plus applicable tax and fees will be available starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6, online at WhitneyVegas.com or Ticketmaster.com.