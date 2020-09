LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — UNLV’s new president Dr. Keith Whitfield is nearly a month into his new position as the university’s 5th president in the past 10 years and there are plenty of issues to tackle.

He also happens to be UNLV’s first Black president in its 63-year history.

8 News Now Good Day Anchor John Langeler interview Whitfield to talk about funding and long-term plans for UNLV.