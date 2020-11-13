White supremacist sentenced to 2 years in bomb plot case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A white supremacist who told an undercover FBI agent about his plans to firebomb a synagogue or attack a Las Vegas bar catering to LGBTQ customers has been sentenced to two years in prison. Conor Climo apologized before U.S. District Judge James Mahan. Along with his prison sentence, the judge also sentenced Climo on Friday to three years of supervised release, announced U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich of the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI.

“Our office is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to disrupt and stop potential bias-motivated violence before it happens,” said U.S. Attorney Trutanich. “Here, law enforcement in Nevada identified the defendant’s threats of violence — which were motivated by hate and intended to intimidate our faith-based and LGBTQ communities — and took swift action to protect our communities and ensure justice.”

According to court documents, Climo communicated with individuals who identified with the white supremacist extremist group Feuerkrieg Division, which is an offshoot of the U.S.-based white supremacist extremist group Atomwaffen Division. Feuerkrieg Division members share a common goal of challenging laws, social order, and the government via terrorism and other violent acts. The organization encourages attacks on the federal government, critical infrastructure, minorities, and members of the LGBTQ community.

On August 8, 2019, the FBI-led Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) executed a search warrant at Climo’s residence. During the search, law enforcement located components that could be readily assembled into a destructive device, strong oxidizing agents that can be used as fuels, and numerous hand drawn schematics to construct improvised explosive devices. Law enforcement also seized an AR-15 rifle and a bolt-action rifle from Climo’s bedroom.

The 24-year-old pleaded guilty to a firearm charge in February. He acknowledged that he discussed attacking a synagogue or other targets during his online communications with an undercover FBI agent and an informant. Agents who searched Climo’s Las Vegas home found bomb components and two rifles.

“The primary mission of the FBI is to protect the American public from a terrorist attack,” said Special Agent in Charge Rouse. “The FBI’s Las Vegas Joint Terrorism Task Force is committed to protecting our community and I could not be more proud of the proactive work they did in this case. This is a great example of the best result in law enforcement by stopping violence before it can start.”

This case was investigated by the JTTF, which includes law enforcement partners from local, state, and federal agencies. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas Dickinson of the District of Nevada prosecuted the case, with assistance from the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice and the National Security Division.

This prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s Disruption and Early Engagement Programs (DEEP), a national strategy to disrupt potential mass shootings and other rapidly mobilizing threats and the need to implement timely, effective and efficient responses.