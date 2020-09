LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Photos circulating on social media show “White Pride” messages with a swastika stuck on traffic signals, reportedly in a southwest Las Vegas valley neighborhood.

Images on the social platform Nextdoor show the message, which people say was in the area of Russell Road and Hualapai Way.

A second image shows the message defaced.

People who have seen the message on the Nextdoor app have expressed outrage, but others have defended it, according to those who have contacted 8NewsNow.