White House to ask for less money to build border wall

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — The White House is set to ask Congress for less border-wall funding. A budget proposal, expected to be released this week, will ask for $2 billion for the construction of the wall.
Last year, the White House asked for $5 billion, which it did not get from Congress. Funding for the border wall has been a major sticking point between the Trump administration and Congress.
In 2018, Pres. Trump allowed the government to shut down for a historically long impasse that did not yield him the requested money for his wall.