White House to ask for less money to build border wall

This exclusive photo taken on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, shows one mile of completed new border wall in Starr County, Texas, in the Arroyo Ramirez Wildlife Refuge, near the town of Fronton. It is only the second government-contracted new border wall panels to go up in South Texas. (Border Report Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — The White House is set to ask Congress for less border-wall funding. A budget proposal, expected to be released this week, will ask for $2 billion for the construction of the wall.

Last year, the White House asked for $5 billion, which it did not get from Congress. Funding for the border wall has been a major sticking point between the Trump administration and Congress.

In 2018, Pres. Trump allowed the government to shut down for a historically long impasse that did not yield him the requested money for his wall.