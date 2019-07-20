White House recognizes ‘Fisher Space Pen’ for making ink pen used in space; company commemorates moon landing

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Boulder City business has a product that’s out of this world. Fisher Space Pen is best known for making the pens astronauts use in space. This week the White House recognized the company in its 3rd Annual Made in America Product Showcase.

At the Fisher Space Pen warehouse in Boulder City space memorabilia and art decorate the walls.

“These are authentic patches from the Apollo missions,” Matt Fisher, the VP of sales and marketing for Fisher Space Pen said.

Commemorative items surround employees who piece together a unique type of pen made specifically for astronauts.

“Cartridge and also the ink allows it to perform in the most extreme environments,” Fisher said.

Extreme environments such as space.

Fisher’s pen has been on every crewed mission since Apollo 7, which went up into space more than 50 years ago.

“You can see here the original astronaut space pen,” Fisher said as he showed it to us.

The pen of choice for NASA was highlighted at the third annual Made in America Product Showcase.

“As hard as it may seem to grasp, a lot of people are unfamiliar with the pen,” Fisher said. “They’re not; they didn’t even think that the astronauts would need a non-hazardous writing instrument in space, they thought they’d just use pencils.”

Fisher and his father attended the showcase, which highlights a business from each state and their products.

“Didn’t get to meet President Trump, but we did meet Vice President Pence, and gave him a pen, and hopefully we’ll be selected for Air Force One,” Fisher said.

When it comes to honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, the company has decided to go the commemorative route and make a special ink pen.

“The company is just swamped with orders celebrating the mission and our commemorative limited edition pens,” Fisher said.

The company produced four pens for the occasion. One of them incorporates a unique item.

“This piece of caption foil was used on the command module Columbia on the Apollo 11 mission.”

It allows them to put two pieces of history together while observing the company’s contributions to this country,