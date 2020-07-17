White House: Nevada in ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 cases, test positivity

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A new report released by the White House Thursday shows Nevada is among the states in the U.S. currently being the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada has been designated as being in the “red zone” for COVID-19 cases and test positivity.

So what does the term “red zone” mean?

In terms of cases, Nevada had more than 100 new cases per 100,000 people last week, putting the state in the far-right category in the chart shown above. Nevada had 173 new cases per 100,000 people last week, compared to the national average of 119 per 100,000.

Test positivity was at 11.4 percent, putting Nevada in the red, also.

Below is a link to the full report released by the White House:

Las Vegas was cited specifically in the report. The White House mentioned Las Vegas continues to have a “concerning rise in cases.”

With “red zone” designations, come “red zone” policy recommendations from the federal government. These include reverting to many Phase 1 policies, including limiting groups to no more than 10 people and closing gyms, bars and nightclubs.

The White House also recommends “neighborhood testing” in Las Vegas, asking the local government to collaborate with community led organizations to provide more testing in Clark County.

For the full breakdown of the White House’s report, CLICK HERE.