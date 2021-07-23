White House lists Nevada as ‘high transmission state’ for COVID-19, Las Vegas an ‘area of concern’

FILE – In this June 24, 2021, file photo, crowds walk through the casino during the opening night of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Elected officials in tourism-dependent Las Vegas worried Tuesday, July 20, 2021, about public health and the economic effects of a spike in COVID-19 cases, particularly the highly contagious delta variant. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Nevada ties for fifth place for most new COVID cases per capita

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County and Nevada remain places with high COVID-19 transmission and on the White House’s list of “areas of concern,” according to an updated report released Friday morning.

The Community Profile Report labels Clark County as an “area of concern” and a “sustained hot spot” for coronavirus transmission. Nevada is now labeled as a “high transmission state.”

The White House releases the reports on Tuesdays and Fridays. In previous reports, the White House COVID- 19 Team listed specific metropolitan areas. That was not included in Friday’s report.

Since last week, cases in Nevada have risen 23%. The state positivity rate grew 0.4% since last week and hospital admissions rose 7%, according to the report.

Nevada added 1,003 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths from Thursday to Friday, health data released Friday indicated.

Hospitalizations increased by 30, and are now at 1,001 statewide. Reporting from the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services shows that 913 of those cases are confirmed, and 88 cases are suspected COVID-19 cases.

Clark County continues to fuel the higher numbers, with nearly 88% of Nevada’s COVID-19 cases. Nine Nevada of Nevada’s 17 counties are now flagged for elevated risk of transmission, including Washoe County, Nevada’s second-largest metro area with Reno and Sparks.

Nevada is listed among these other high transmission states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma and Utah. The report indicates Nevada’s case rate for the past week was 188 new cases per 100,000 people, tying for fifth place with Mississippi.

About 40% of Nevadans are fully vaccinated. In Clark County, the figure is lower at about 39%.

Clark County’s test positivity rate rose to 14.1% Friday. On Wednesday, there were 28 deaths statewide, 27 of those in Clark County, which was the highest daily number of deaths reported since January.

Amid an increase in coronavirus cases and no all-encompassing mask mandate, some communities across the country, including Chicago and Hawaii, are advising their residents not to travel to Las Vegas unvaccinated.

A mask mandate that applies to employees at all businesses in Clark County went into effect Thursday. Last week, the Southern Nevada Health District recommended everyone — vaccinated or not — wear a mask in crowded indoor public settings.

Before county commissioners voted for the mandate, which expires Aug. 17, leaders in at least three communities expressed concern about travel to Las Vegas for the unvaccinated.

Crews from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are on the ground, going door to door in Las Vegas to help combat the rise in COVID-19 cases. They’re sharing vaccine information.