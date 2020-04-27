White House cancels Monday briefing; future briefings may have ‘a new look,’ press secretary says

WASHINGTON D.C. (KLAS) — The White House has canceled Monday’s coronavirus task force briefing, according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

The press secretary says there will be “some” briefings later this week and they “might have a new look to them, a new focus to them, we’ll see.”

McEnany also told reporters Monday that the White House does not look at the briefings negatively.

The White House has been holding daily press conferences around 2 p.m. PST almost every weekday during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cancellation comes two days after President Trump suggested the briefings are “not worth the time and effort.”