LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The famous mini-sized hamburgers that are a Mid-west favorite will now be available at a fourth location in Las Vegas.

White Castle restaurant features a 24-hour drive-thru on the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue in the busy Shoppes at Harmon Square that offers a variety of other dining options.

In true Vegas-style, this White Castle has a neon rotating sign above the drive-through arch.