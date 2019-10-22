White Castle fans, rejoice! A 24-hour eatery will open off The Strip

UNITED STATES – JUNE 24: Student Carlos Morales, foreground, shares an order of 20 hamburgers, with a friend, on cell phone behind Morales, at a White Castle on 8th Avenue in New York, Friday, June 24, 2005. (Photo by Emile Wamsteker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Calling all burger lovers! If you’re a fan of the little squares of happiness known as White Castle burgers, but you don’t want to face the heavy traffic of the Strip or downtown — you’re in luck! Grabbing a crave case will soon get a little easier! A new eatery will soon open right off the Las Vegas Strip!

According to Eater Las Vegas, the legendary sliders that were born on the east coast will replace the Checkers fast-food restaurant at the corner of Paradise Road and Harmon Avenue.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 12: An exterior view of a White Castle restaurant, April 12, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The newest 24-hour location is sure to be a hit and very popular with patrons in the area because it will be located in the same plaza as the Med Men dispensary, and it will sit across from the Hard Rock Hotel and Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas.

And for those of us who have those moments when we’re feeling lazy and hate getting out of the car, there’s more good news! The White Castle at Paradise and Harmon will also have a drive-thru window!

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 14: White Castle employees cook their slider burgers before delivering them at the U.S. Capitol to celebrate the company’s 90th anniversary with a “Castles at the Capitol” event June 14, 2011 in Washington, DC. Representatives of the Columbus, Ohio-based company hand-delivered their slider burgers to waiting congressional employees during their lunch hour. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

White Castle made its west coast and local debut on the Strip in 2015, and it opened downtown in 2017. Since its opening, there has been non-stop traffic of people along with a continuous line. The fast-food restaurant has yet to slow down catering to hungry fans.

There’s no word on when the new White Castle will open its doors.