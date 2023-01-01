LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who said he was robbed a few miles west of the Strip in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day collapsed and died while telling his story to officers, Metro police said Sunday.

Officers went to the 4100 block of West Spring Mountain Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. and found the man with injuries, apparently from the robbery, according to a news release from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

A man who said he was robbed on West Spring Mountain Road collapsed and died early Sunday while telling his story to officers, Metro said.

As he was speaking with the officers, Metro said, he collapsed. Medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Identification of the man is pending an examination by the Clark County coroner, police said, and the case is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information can contact Metro’s homicide section, 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.