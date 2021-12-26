Where you can recycle your Christmas trees in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Christmas tree recycling has once again begun in the Las Vegas valley.

There are more than 30 locations where you can drop off your tree anytime from Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

“Trees are valuable organic material that can be chipped into mulch and keep our local parks beautiful year-round,” said Tara Pike-Nordstrom, UNLV recycling manager and member of the Christmas Tree Recycling Committee. “Plus, with convenient locations throughout Southern Nevada, it’s easier than ever to participate.”

The trees will be chipped into mulch and used in public gardens and parks across the valley to help conserve soil moisture and keep plants healthy.

Christmas Tree Recycling Drop Off Locations (Dec. 26 – Jan. 15)

Boulder City

Bravo Ball Field Parking Lot (corner of Sixth Street & Avenue B)

North Las Vegas

Aviary Park – 6650 Aviary Way & I-215

Cheyenne Sports Complex – 3500 E. Cheyenne at Pecos

Seastrand Park – 6330 Camino Eldorado near Centennial Parkway & I-215

Henderson

Acacia Park – 50 Casa Del Fuego St., I-215 at Gibson

Anthem Hills Park – 2256 Reunion Drive at Anthem Parkway

Arroyo Grande Sports Complex – 298 Arroyo Grande Blvd

Capriola Park – 2155 Via Firenze

Discovery Park – 2011 Paseo Verde Parkway

Lowe’s- 1401 S. Boulder Highway

Lowe’s – 440 Marks Street

Mission Hills Park – 551 E. Mission Drive at College

Pecos Legacy Park – 150 Pecos Rd.

Whitney Ranch Recreation Center – 1575 Galleria Drive, near Russell Rd. & Whitney Ranch Drive

Morrell Park – 500 Harris St. at Basic Rd.

City of Las Vegas/ Clark County

Bruce Trent Park – 8851 Vegas Drive, Vegas Dr. & Rampart

Desert Breeze Park – 8275 Spring Mountain Rd. at Durango (Behind the Community Center)

Lowe’s locations including 2465 N. Nellis Blvd., 5050 S. Fort Apache Road, 7550 W. Washington, 4625 W. Charleston Blvd., 6050 W. Craig Road, 5825 S. Eastern Avenue, 7751 N. El Capitan Way, 2875 E. Charleston Blvd.

Mountain Crest Park – 4701 N Durango Drive

Nevada Division of Forestry Nursery- Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs, 9600 Tule Springs Rd., near US 95 North at Durango

Springs Preserve – 333 S. Valley View Boulevard (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday only, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Sunny Springs Park – 7620 Golden Talon Ave. near Elkhorn Rd & Farm Rd.

Sunset Park – 2601 E. Sunset at Eastern

UNLV Rebel Recycling Program- Flamingo & Swenson, southeast corner behind three solar dishes/UNLV solar site

Southern Highlands

Southern Highlands Market Place – 10630 Southern Highlands Pkwy

Summerlin

Las Vegas Ballpark South Parking Lot – 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive

RC Willey – 3850 S. Town Center Dr., Town Center & 215

Pahrump

University of Nevada, Reno-Extension, Southern Nye County Office – 31651 E. Calvada Boulevard

Guidelines to follow:

Remove all non-organic materials such as lights, wire, tinsel, ornaments, nails, tree stands and any other material that are not part of the tree. Flocked (sprayed with artificial snow) trees cannot be recycled. Trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.

More than 243,000 trees – a whopping 2,118 tons – have been recycled since the community-based program began counting trees in 2001.