Program helps with short-term rental and utilities help

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Help is available to pay your back rent and keep you in your home. These are funds provided by the CARES Act that, if you qualify, do not need to be paid back.

The program launched statewide on Monday, and there’s been an incredible response since that time. They expect 120-150,000 Nevadans, the majority here in Clark County, to use the assistance.

This is short-term rental and utilities help for those who lost their jobs or faced other tough situations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congresswoman Dina Titus, a co-sponsor of the CARES Act, pushed for $20 million for Southern Nevada and received it! That is in addition to another $30 million that’s already been set aside for people who live here, and nearly $10 million for people in Washoe and rural counties.

HopeLink of Southern Nevada, along with about a dozen other partners, like Help of Southern Nevada, are encouraging families to use this assistance.

“This is not a time to be bashful,” said HopeLink. “This is time to accept the assistance if you feel your family needs to utilize it. We anticpate having many families utilize these funds, people who have never had to accept something like this before, and that’s what these dollars are here for.”

The funds go directly to the landlord.

For the fastest way to apply, click here. The first page that pops up directs you immediately to this assistance.