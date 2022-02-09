GAME DAY READY? Where to watch Super Bowl LVI in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Are you ready for some football? The big game is only a few days away and if you were not lucky enough to snag a ticket to SoFi Stadium in California there are still some great spots to catch Super Bowl LVI right here in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, Feb. 13, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals and several hot spots across the Las Vegas valley are gearing up to welcome fans.

Here’s a line-up of top spots to take in game day, which promises to be a day filled with food and fun in Southern Nevada.

This interactive spot will offer football fans drink specials and the opportunity to order pizza from celebrity Chef Todd English’s The Beast restaurant for the big game.

AREA15’s Emporium Arcade Bar watch party is complete with raffle prizes, as promotional drink purchases earn visitors tickets to win tokens and bar tabs. Fans are asked to wear their game day jersey for double raffle tickets.

The resort is offering fans two celebrations at Downtown’s newest resort. Viewers can cheer their team on at the “world’s largest sportsbook” or the resort’s pool amphitheater, Stadium Swim.

The Sportsbook offers a 78-million-pixel, high-definition screen while Stadium Swim features a 14-million-megapixel display.

Pub 365 features a collection of 365 rotating craft beers and a menu of traditional pub fare that range from small bites to burgers, and tacos.

HAPPY HOUR: $3.65 rotating draft beers from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Tuscany Pub 365 is located inside Tuscany Suites and Casino in Las Vegas

The Downtown Container Park is all in for the big game and then some. The entire weekend will be a football-filled lineup featuring a Big Game Weekend Tailgate Beer Bash on Saturday, Feb. 12, and the Big Game viewing party on Sunday, Feb. 13.

(Credit: Downtown Container Park)

The Big Game Weekend Tailgate Beer Bash

WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

WHERE: Downtown Container Park, 707 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas 89101

COST: $40 ticket will be avaialbe for purchase at the door based on availability or by clicking HERE

NOTE: The event invites beer fans to celebrate the weekend’s football festivities with game day favorite bottomless brews, tasty beer dogs from Downtown Terrace, lawn games, prizes, and live entertainment on the stage by So Stoked and DJ Bad Antikz who will close out the night from 8 p.m until midnight

The Big Game viewing party

WHEN: Sunday, Feb. 13 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Lawn at Container Park, 707 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas 89101

COST: Free

NOTE: The outdoor watch party will host a jumbo flat screen viewing experience and park-wide surround sound along with many game day specials from Container Park Tenants

Hofbrauhaus Las Vegas wants football fans to say “Prost!” while cheering on their favorite team on Sunday. The beer hall and garden will offer guaranteed seating for guests, who will also enjoy the fare from the restaurant’s special Super Sunday menu. Visitors can enjoy a mix of traditional gameday offerings alongside German favorites, as the beer hall specializes in Bavarian brews and bites.

This location presents a big game watch party at the Front Yard, with all the action easily visible on its 18-foot television screen. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s signature brews and buffet.

This spot at Tivoli Village offers fans the chance to enjoy the perfect steak by offering demonstrations and education on how to grill through its Butcher Shop. Another option the spot offers is giving customers the option to order butcher in a box from anywhere.