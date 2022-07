LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Recent rainstorms in the Las Vegas area have caused extensive damage in certain areas, from flooding to uprooted trees, and more.

Storms uproot and knock over trees at 2680 Atlantic St. on the east side of Las Vegas near Karen and McLeod. (KLAS)

Las Vegas Boulevard rain (KLAS)

Thunderstorms in the Las Vegas Valley (Credit: Sarah)

Lightning in the Las Vegas valley on July 28, 2022

Clark county officials are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying areas that are in need of attention.

Residents can visit the FixIt Clark County link to report damages caused by the recent storms, or download the Clark County FixIt App. The link can be used any time of the year to report things like potholes, graffiti, and trash issues.