LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For more than 20 years, comic book fans have celebrated Free Comic Book Day across the country. That’s no different here in Las Vegas. Comic book shops across the valley are gearing up to celebrate the most important day in comics.

Free Comic Book Day is a day when comic book retailers give away specifically printed copies of free comic books and often offer special deals and creator signings. More often than not, the free comics that are available are the first issues of a new storyline or one-shots to promote future comic events.

The first Free Comic Book Day corresponded with the opening weekend of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) and was organized by Joe Field of Flying Colors Comics of Concord, California. Field wanted to bring in new readers to the comic book world. This year’s Free Comic Book Day corresponds with the release of James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Free Comic Book Day is celebrated by more than 2300 stores across the United States, and more than 20 of those can be found in Las Vegas. Different stores across the valley will be doing a host of different events.

Here are just a few of the places you can find free comics in Las Vegas:

MaximuM Comics has been a part of the Las Vegas comic community since 2006. Currently, the chain has two locations throughout the valley. This free comic book day, the stores will be celebrating with raffle prizes and costumed characters.

Raffle prizes at the two locations include a Nightcrawler statue from Sideshow Collectibles and Boba Fett’s first comic book appearance. Costumed characters from Critical Care Comics and the Legion of the 501st will be at both locations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 5130 S. Fort Apache Road

7290 W. Azure Drive

Special Offers: 30% off all graphic novels

Cosmic Comics will be celebrating Free Comic Book Day in style with free sketches from local Las Vegas artists, hourly raffles, and costumed characters.

Free sketches from James Stone, Cillian Cubstead, and Greg Boucher will be available from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Raffles will be held hourly between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Everyone who walks through the door will receive a raffle ticket.

Costumed characters from Critical Care Comics will be at the store from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Abraham Rodriguez, who played the Gold Ranger in Power Rangers Beast Morphers, will also be at the store doing signings from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 3830 East Flamingo Road

Special Offers: Get up to 7 free comic book day titles

Las Vegas has been home to Alternate Reality Comics since 1995. The store has been celebrating Free Comic Book Day for more than 20 years and this year is no different. The store will host local artists Jean Marie Munson, Ed Nesmith, and Donovan Petersen.

Spider-Man from Critical Care Comics will be swinging by the store from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

A local Star Trek group will be stopping by with their Star Trek shuttle craft for photo ops.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 5300 S. Eastern Avenue

Action Comics and Games will have their biggest sale of the year on Free Comic Book Day, including RPG, board, and card games, toys, and graphic novels. Free Comic Book Day giveaways will include limited-edition merchandise, some of which may be signed.

Spider-Man from Critical Care Comics will be swinging by the store from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Location: 210 North Boulder Highway

This year’s Free Comic Book Day will also coincide with Ghost Kid Comics’ one-year anniversary. To celebrate, the store will have live music, raffle prizes, and a prize wheel. Storewide sales will also be offered.

Costumed characters from Critical Care Comics will be at the store from 1 to 3 p.m.

Hours: 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Location: 953 East Sahara Avenue

Critical Care Comics is a Las Vegas 501c3 nonprofit charity dedicated to bringing joy to children in hospitals and shelters. They achieve that mission by donning superhero costumes and donating comics and toys.

Endorsed and preferred by Lucasfilm Ltd., The Neon City Garrison of the 501st Legion performs charitable events and community-based ventures while celebrating and promoting the Star Wars universe with people young and old.