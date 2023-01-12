LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s that time again! Tattoo shops across the valley will be having special tattoo deals this Friday the 13th.

The day has turned into something of a tattoo shop holiday. The tradition, now occurring at most tattoo shops on the so-called “unlucky” day, can be traced back to Oliver Peck, the co-owner of Elm Street Tattoo in Dallas, who held the first Friday the 13th tattoo event back in 1996. Peck has been a judge on the Paramount Network reality show “Ink Master.”

This year Friday the 13th will fall twice: in January and October.

Las Vegas tattoo shops are no exception to this spooky tradition! Several places around the valley will be holding Friday the 13th events, with special deals and flash tattoos. We’ve compiled a list of a few of those shops here:

Antidote Tattoos

$31 for flash designs with preset sizes between 1 to 1 1/2 inches

6006 Smoke Ranch Road

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Walk-ins only

First come, first served

Venmo, Zelle, and Cash payments accepted

Beneath the Surface Tattoos

3345 E Patrick Lane, Suite #138

Doors open at noon

Walk-ins only

First come, first served

Painless Wayne’s Tattoo

$30 tattoos of any design “up to the size of the half dollar in color or a silver dollar in black and gray”

3310 S Nellis Blvd

All weekend long – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

10 a.m. to midnight

Revolution Tattoo Parlor

Unique designs and prices will be shown in person

Two locations: 7365 W Sahara Ave and 2123 Western Ave

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walk-ins only

First come, first served

Rising From the Ashes Tattoo Studio

Flash tattoos ranging from $60-150

1550 E Tropicana

First come, first served

Doors open at 8 a.m.

Sacred Heart Tattoo (also called Koolsville Tattoo)

Pre-chosen designs, with prices ranging from $20 to $150

Deals held at all 5 locations: 1223 S Main St, Las Vegas, 1501 S Las Vegas Blvd, 1232 S Las Vegas Blvd, 806 s Las Vegas Blvd, and 2525 North Las Vegas Blvd

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Walk-ins only

Ship & Anchor Tattoo

Pre-drawn flash designs, prices range from $20 to $140

2000 South Las Vegas Blvd

9:30 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.

Skin Factory Tattoo & Body Piercing

$20 flash designs

2461 W. Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Suite 110

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Flash tattoos are pre-made designs that are ready to be tattooed immediately. Different shops and artists will have their own flash tattoo designs available to choose from on Friday the 13th. Happy tattooing!