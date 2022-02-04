Where to get your free N95 masks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first shipments of N-95 masks being offered for free by the government have started arriving in the Las Vegas valley.

In the coming weeks, a total of 400 million N95 masks will be distributed nationwide at pharmacies and community health centers. So far, the White House reports 100 million have been shipped. The masks are American made and from the national stockpile.

Last month, the CDC updated its mask guidance saying to wear the “most protective mask you can.” It said the N95 masks are more protective than cloth masks. The government has a list of the retailers who will participate in giving out the masks. You can find that information at this link.

Locally, some Walgreens stores have received the masks and a company spokesperson said the company is doing a rolling launch in the coming days. According to a list of participating stores, there are currently four in the Las Vegas valley that will be offering the free masks but more locations will be added to the list.

101 E. Lake Mead Pkwy.

8633 W. Charleston Blvd.

3808 E. Tropicana Ave.

5082 E. Lake Mead Blvd.

CVS also reports it has started receiving the masks and will be giving them out while supplies last. Other places that will be offering the masks are Costco and Walmart.

The government is providing three N95 masks per adult.