LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Where can one get two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun for less? The McCheapest website tracks the price of a Big Mac at every McDonald’s restaurant in the country.

When narrowed down to the Las Vegas valley, the price of McDonald’s trademark burger varied by 40%. According to the data at the time of this writing, the most expensive Big Mac could be found on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip at the STRAT Hotel, Casino & Tower at 2000 S. Las Vegas Boulevard for $6.19.

For the most wallet-friendly Big Mac, one must travel south, across from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at 3999 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, where a Big Mac is available for $4.59.

At the time of writing, the price of a Big Mac in the United States varied by 79% with the cheapest burger being sold in Stigler, Oklahoma for $3.49. Conversely, the most expensive Big Mac costs a whopping $8.09 in Lee, Massachusetts.

The comments on the Reddit thread where the site was posted observed several trends found in the data, including the difference between the prices of a Big Mac on a major highway, versus one in the suburbs.

“It is interesting to see highway gouge. Being on a major highway can add entire dollars, while being in the suburbs or city is often the cheapest,” one Reddit user said.

Others observed that some alternative fast food fare may be more efficient.

“Honestly if you’re not ordering 3 cheesy bean and rice burritos from Taco Bell for about 3.50 you’re ordering wrong,” another user said.