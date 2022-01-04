Where to find other COVID-19 testing sites in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As at-home testing kits for COVID-19 run scarce and testing lines stretch into hour-long wait times, 8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo found testing sites that might be lesser-known.

According to William Godoy, a pharmacy tech at Vesper Specialty Pharmacy, employees have been working around the clock to provide COVID tests to those who need them.

“The demands have been very high, just in a matter of just having them in stock for a day. We went out of stock immediately,” Godoy said. “The first batch of tests that we ordered, we immediately sold out around 2 p.m. yesterday, and then we placed the order for more.”

Godoy also said that the pharmacy has been getting non-stop calls, and they hope the restock of tests they ordered will arrive later in the week.

Carlos Morales had a hard time finding a test anywhere until he went to UMC quick care.

“I went to Walgreens and CVS first to try to find an at-home COVID test, they were all sold out. I decided to go to the SNHD website to find a testing center,” Morales said. “They took my name down, asked if I had an appointment, and then had me wait in the car, the whole process took about two hours.”

The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is working with partners to evaluate current testing needs in our community, however, appointments are recommended.