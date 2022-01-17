Where to find N95, KN95, KF94 masks in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, masks have risen in demand, with many searching for N95, KN95, and KF94 masks.

Although these masks are currently unavailable in certain CVS, Walgreens, and Target locations in the valley, 8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo managed to find them at local valley wholesale stores like a local CPAP store.

“It’s been steadily increasing day by day to buy our KN95 masks,” said Scott, a CPAP store respiratory specialist. “The good thing about the KN95 is that they form more of a seal but sighter, so they are good at blocking and filtering contaminants.”

Ken Einiger, the owner of JKM Medical Supplies, said the store has also been feeling the increase in demand.

“Last week we got 100,000 in and they sold out really quick, we just got some more in on Friday and we have some more coming in this Wednesday,” Einiger said.

Although more people have been trying to stock up on these masks to protect themselves from the Omicron variant, retailers remind them that there is no need to panic about shortages.

“It has been difficult dealing with suppliers, the supply has been hit or miss basically, we can get shipments in batches maybe once per month,” said Scott. “There’s really no need to panic, the supply will come and go.”

Both retailers told 8 News Now those who are looking to buy the masks can order them by phone, online, or in person, and that it’s a better deal to order more than one.